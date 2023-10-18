BMW of North America Expands Electric Vehicle Charging Options for Customers in the U.S. and Canada With Access to Tesla Supercharger Network

In a continued effort to provide the best possible electric vehicle charging experience for its customers, BMW of North America and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA has announced that drivers of BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce Combined Charging System (CCS) battery electric vehicles (BEV) in the U.S. and Canada will gain access to designated Tesla Supercharger stations in early 2025.

“With six fully electric BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce models now available in the U.S. market, and more to come, it is our top priority to ensure that our drivers have easy access to reliable, fast charging,” said Sebastian Mackensen, President & CEO, BMW of North America. “This agreement is the latest in our longstanding and continued effort to expand charging options for our customers as we continue on the road to electrification.”

The companies will work together in the coming months to create a seamless customer experience enabling BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce drivers to find and access available Superchargers on their vehicle’s display, and make payments through their respective vehicle’s brand app.

As part of the arrangement, the BMW Group will also adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS) for its battery electric vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, starting in 2025.

This agreement is independent of BMW NA’s recently announced commitment, with six other automakers, to create a joint venture company that will build a new, high-powered electric vehicle charging network in North America. The new joint venture will build at least 30,000 new chargers in metropolitan areas and along major highways, which will be accessible to drivers of all battery electric vehicles from any automaker using CCS or NACS charging standards. The joint venture is expected to be established this year, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.