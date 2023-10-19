Boo in the Zoo Returns to the Greenville Zoo

Greenville Zoo’s annual family-friendly Halloween event is back! This event features trick-or-treating and fun specialty areas including Dragon Alley, Alice’s Fun House, Ghost Town, and an extinct species graveyard. Everyone is invited to dress up and join in the Halloween fun!

Boo in the Zoo takes place October 18-22 and October 25-30. Event hours are 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Last time slot is 7:45 pm. Last entry into Boo in the Zoo is 8 pm. Boo in the Zoo closes 9 pm.

For Greenville Zoo members, admission is $10 for trick-or-treaters and $8 for non trick-or-treaters. For non-members, admission is $12 for trick-or-treaters and $10 for non trick-or-treaters. There is an extra $2 charge for non-member walk-up purchases. Admission for Boo Babies (age 0-2) is free; however, if you want your baby to receive a trick-or-treat bag and treats, you will need to purchase a trick-or-treater ticket.

Guests are asked to bring their own bags for trick-or-treating. All guests ages 2 and over must wear a face covering. To comply with the approved capacity levels, guests are asked not to arrive at the ticket booth before their assigned time.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at the Greenville Zoo ticket booth or online at Boo in the Zoo website. Proceeds benefit various programs throughout the zoo and conservation efforts.

Written by the Greenville Zoo.