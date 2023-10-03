Converse Golf Wins King Invitational For Second Straight Season

The Converse University golf team won their first golf tournament of the 2023-24 season and for the second straight year they bring home the title from the King Invitational at the Golf Course of Bristol.

Converse shot a 313 in the second round of action and finished with a total score of 621 over the 36 hole tournament. The Valkyries finished two strokes ahead of North Greenville and five strokes ahead of King.

Helena Noel ’25 shot the low round of the week for the Valkyries with a 73 in the final round of action on Tuesday. Noel finished six strokes better than her opening round score and placed fifth overall in the tournament.

Elizabeth Madden ’25 shot an 80 on Tuesday and finished second on the team, while being tied for 7th overall in the tournament. Ellie Lim ’27 carded a 79 and placed tied for 11th in the tournament.

Brooke Haazer ’25 shot an 81 on Tuesday and finished tied for 19th overall and fourth on the team. Elle Webber ’27 shot an 83 in the final round and placed tied for 33rd in her first collegiate tournament.

Written by Converse University.