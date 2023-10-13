With a record number of restaurants, food trucks and live performances, Bank of America Fall for Greenville returns to downtown Greenville this weekend with a hearty helping of tastes, tunes and taps.

New this year will be an interactive area, Beats on the Street presented by Main Event, featuring life-size yard games, football games streaming on a large screen and DJ sets on Coffee Street.

The festival opens with a Thursday Night Kick-Off Concert at the CPI Security West End Stage, from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12. Daily festival hours are:

Friday, Oct. 13 – Noon to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14 – 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15 – Noon to 7 p.m.

Festival entry and entertainment are FREE. Taste Tickets are the event currency. Tickets will be available for purchase and are redeemable for food, beverages, kids’ activities, and festival merchandise. Tickets are sold in sheets of five, at $5 per sheet.

Additional highlights of the weekend include:

An interactive Bank of America Photo Experience, located in front of the bank’s 355 South Main Street location, featuring a festival 360 photobooth.

MAU Food Truck Row on West McBee Avenue, featuring 14 food trucks and trailers from around the Upstate serving pizza, wings, desserts and more.

GSP International Airport Wine Garden featuring over 50 selections of multiple varieties for guests to sample and enjoy. This area will be staffed with beverage professionals to assist in finding personal taste preferences.

Spinx Beer Garden, serving up an assortment of over 45 taps from 23 different breweries. This year’s selection will feature eight breweries from South Carolina, two of which are local to Greenville, including Liability Brewing Company and New Realm Brewing Co.

Continuing throughout the weekend, festival-goers can enjoy free concerts from over 85 national, regional and local entertainers, with over half of those performers represented from the Upstate.

Performances include:

• Los Angeles-based folk, soul, blues and pop duo JOHNNYSWIM and Latin, funk rock outfit El Perro, featuring famed guitarist/vocalist/songwriter/producer Parker Griggs of rock band Radio Moscow on the RJ Law Main Stage

The Marcel Portilla Band on the Furman Jazz and Blues Stage, featuring highly regarded South American singer/songwriter, Marcel Portilla; and Americana, pop/rock singer/songwriter Savannah Conley

Indie-folk, roots rock & country singer/songwriter Caitlin Rose on the CPI Security West End Stage.

Asheville-based funk, brass band Empire Strikes Brass on the Duke Energy Stage on the River;

Columbia-based Reggae Infinity on the Wicked Weed Stage; and local favorites Darby Wilcox, Jamie Wright Band, Latin Soul Band, Steve Watson, and Mac Arnold.

Parking will be available at all city garages for a flat rate of $5 per day. Greenville High School has free parking with free shuttle service provided Greenlink’s trolley. The trolley will pick up and drop off at the intersection of South Main and Augusta streets.

This year the festival is partnering with Greenville Bike Taxi. For $7 per person, attendees can be picked up at their car and dropped off at the event. Biking into the festival? A bike valet sponsored by Bike Walk Greenville will be available along the Swamp Rabbit Trail, under the Main Street Bridge on Saturday and Sunday.

Written by the City of Greenville.