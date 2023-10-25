Police and Fire Departments to Face Off in Heroes Softball Game on Sunday, Oct. 29th

Support Greenville Police officers and Greenville Fire Department firefighters as they challenge each other on the field at the third annual Heroes Softball Game at Fluor Field on Sunday, October 29, 2023, benefitting Shriner’s Hospital.

Ballpark gates are set to open at 2 p.m. with First Pitch of the Softball Game scheduled for 3 pm.

There’s a full afternoon of family fun entertainment planned, including a chance for your children to meet police and fire heroes in person, tour First Responder vehicles and enjoy inflatable games, face painters and balloon artists!

The event is FREE, but you do need a ticket to access the ballpark. Attendees can claim a complimentary ticket.

Donate and Support Your Favorite Team

Attendees are encouraged to support their favorite team by making a donation to Shriners Hospital of Greenville. The hospital provides high-quality specialty medical care to the children and families, regardless of their ability to pay or insurance.

You can donate at the game or in advance:

Support the Firefighters Team | Support the Police Team

See you at Fluor Field on October 29, 2023!