Pumpkin Path Brings Halloween Fun to Hatcher Garden on Thursday, Oct. 26th

Enjoy some non-scary, family-friendly Halloween fun from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Hatcher Garden and Woodland Preserve on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

The Pumpkin Path promises to be a great event for kids, with fang-tastic face painting, boo-tiful photos, a ghoulish cupcake walk, games, balloons, trick-or treating, and more! Best of all, all of this fun benefits The Haven, a Spartanburg shelter for homeless families!

This special Halloween experience is perfect for children up to 6th grade. Children, accompanied by their parents, walk along the paved paths of the garden, stopping at activity and trick-or-treat stations. Admission is free of charge with an adult.

Though admission is free of charge, donations of listed items below, as well as financial donations, are definitely appreciated! Please consider donating:

– Pop top canned goods (Vienna sausages, potted meat, pork and beans, beanie weinees, etc)

– Children’s snacks (juice boxes, snack bars, apples, bananas, crackers, etc)

– Personal hygiene Items (deodorant for men and women, toothbrushes and tooth paste, dental floss, bar soap, feminine hygiene items, etc)

The garden is located just southwest of downtown Spartanburg at 832 John B White Sr Blvd, Spartanburg, SC 29306. For additional information, please visit hatchergarden.org/calendar/pumpkin-path-2023 or call (864) 574-7724.

The Haven was founded in 1983 as an outreach mission of Second Presbyterian Church. Originally it was meant to provide overnight shelter to transient men. In 1985, the service focus changed to sheltering homeless families in order to meet a growing and urgent need in the community. In 1986, The Haven became a tax-exempt nonprofit organization; however, Second Presbyterian Church remains a staunch supporter providing financial support for The Haven. The Haven provides shelter and supportive services to homeless families through programs that promote sustainable living stability.