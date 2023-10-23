ReGenesis Health Care opened the first retail pharmacy on the Southside of Spartanburg.

ReGenesis Health Care completed the remodeling of their improved Community Family Pharmacy to better serve the Southside Community by increasing medication access for those residents. The Community Family Pharmacy will be a great addition to the Southside as residents in the area will now have access to a wide range of pharmaceutical products and services at their convenience.

“We’ve always had a pharmacy, but what good does it do to go to the doctor, get a diagnosis and then not have the ability to afford your prescriptions. So, ReGenesis has worked hard through the years to make this service available. It’s a vital component to primary care and we are so proud that we can bring this to the Southside of Spartanburg,” said Marlon Hunter, the President & CEO of ReGenesis Health Care.

The Community Family Pharmacy now accepts all prescriptions from all medical providers and will be a onestop-shop for the Southside Community’s prescription needs. The pharmacy now includes an expanded patient lobby for the increased capacity, a pharmacy drive thru to better serve the busy residents in the community and free prescription delivery service to those in the surrounding area to make sure that the residents without transportation have access to the medications they need.

“We get people all the time that would ask, can you fill my other prescriptions from my other physicians, or could you fill my husband’s prescriptions although he’s not a patient and the answer today is a resounding yes. We can fill anything from anywhere,” said Kelly Hunt, the Chief of Pharmacy Operations of ReGenesis Health Care.

ReGenesis Health Care is committed to creating access to affordable and accessible healthcare for all and believe that by creating better medication access, the new Community Family Pharmacy will have a positive impact on the lives of the residents on the Southside of Spartanburg.

The ReGenesis Community Family Pharmacy is located at 750 S. Church St. Spartanburg, SC 29306 and is open Monday through Friday from 8:30AM to 6:00PM. Residents who would like to start using the ReGenesis Community Family Pharmacy for their prescription needs can make the switch by calling the pharmacy at (864) 699-3283 or by visiting the pharmacy drive thru.

Written by ReGenesis Health Care.