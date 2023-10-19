Spartanburg ArtWalk Returns Thursday, Oct. 19th

ArtWalk, the self-guided tour of Spartanburg’s downtown arts community, is the third Thursday of every month when many art galleries and museums stay open late from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

There is no cost to attend. This is a very social event, excellent for networking within the local arts community. So come on out, enjoy safe and socially distanced fun, and discover what makes Spartanburg one of South Carolina’s six cultural districts!

The following venues are just some of the many participating locations in the upcoming ArtWalk on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Individuals are encouraged to visit participating locations’ websites or Facebook pages to confirm that they will be open during the ArtWalk.

Artists Collective Spartanburg

Artist’s Guild of Spartanburg

Internal Affairs Art Gallery

Isabel Forbes Art Gallery

Mayfair Art Studios

Milliken Art Gallery

Rosalind Sallenger Richardson Center for the Arts

Spartanburg Art Museum

Spartanburg Community College Downtown

The Art Lounge Spartanburg

The Johnson Collection Gallery

The Kindred Spirits

Maps of the participating galleries can be found online at www.spartanartwalk.org as well as in person at the participating galleries. Please visit the website prior to the event to check for last-minute cancellations and additions.