Spartanburg City Council Approves Duncan Park Trail Improvements

Spartanburg City Council unanimously approved a slate of improvements for Duncan Park, as well as the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail and Mary H. Wright Greenway, at their meeting on Monday.

Following a framework for spending the City of Spartanburg’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding agreed to by council earlier this year, a total of $580,190 was approved for a variety of improvements including:

Installation of around 2,300 feet of new asphalt trail and resurfacing around 3,600 feet of existing asphalt trail within Duncan Park.

Youth athletic fields improvements for Duncan Park, including concession and restroom areas.

Repair and resurfacing of the nearly 2-mile Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail.

Expansion of the Mary H. Wright Greenway from Marion Avenue to Caulder Avenue along Hudson Barksdale Boulevard.

In presenting the proposed upgrades to City Council, Deputy City Manager Mitch Kennedy said that the City of Spartanburg’s investment will also be accompanied by $175,000 in private dollars for the Duncan Park youth athletic field and $50,000 for the Mary H. Wright Greenway expansion.

This new round of parks and trails improvements comes on the heels of a $157,875 contract to remove invasive plant species from Duncan Park’s 55 wooded acres. All approved parks and trails improvements are expected to be completed over the next several months.

For more from the Spartanburg City Council meeting on October 23, 2023, see the full video at this link.

Written by the City of Spartanburg.