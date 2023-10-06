Spartanburg County to Hold Discussion on Cost-Effective Way to Fix Local Roads

In 2017, voters approved a one percent sales tax that has funded a new Courthouse and more. In November, voters will decide whether the one percent sales tax is continued, with revenue going to road projects.

Overall, Spartanburg County roadways earned a failing grade. The penny sales tax is the most cost-conscious way to fix roads and fix them quickly, especially with 34%-39% of the cost covered by non-residents.

Learn more about the condition of our roads and a potential solution to fix them with Spartanburg County Administrator Cole Alverson, and hear the benefits of voting yes in November with OneSpartanburg, Inc. President/CEO Allen Smith.

The event will take place on Monday, October 30, 2023, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the Spartanburg Community College Middle Tyger Campus: Room 354.

Visit https://spartanburgareasc.chambermaster.com/events/details/voice-of-business-brunch-with-mtac-penny-referendum-8123 for more information and to register for the event.