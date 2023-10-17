USC Upstate Partners With Denny’s for 2023-2024 Hungry for Education Scholarship Program

The University of South Carolina Upstate has partnered with Spartanburg-based Denny’s Inc. for the 2023-2024 Hungry for Education (HFE) scholarship program, an initiative that aims to bring communities together and to promote education.

Now open for applications, the program will award more than $340,000 in scholarships to deserving high school and college students throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The deadline for applying is December 11, 2023.

“We are thrilled to partner with one of the world’s most prominent family-dining chains to serve up lifechanging opportunities for USC Upstate students, their families, and the community,” said RJ Gimbl, USC Upstate’s vice chancellor for university advancement and executive director of USC Upstate foundations. “We encourage all who are interested to apply today with their innovative ideas and together we’ll make a difference.”

USC Upstate will select this year’s winners and administer the scholarships on behalf of the organization and Denny’s. Qualified students are invited to apply by visiting the HFE scholarship website where they can begin the application process. Students will be asked to submit an essay on “How Denny’s can help bring communities together.”

“Our partnership with the USC Upstate has been tremendously rewarding,” said April Kelly-Drummond, vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion at Denny’s. “This Hungry for Education program fulfills both our and USC Upstate’s mission to invest in education and the community.”

Upon review of the winning applicants’ essays, Denny’s will select ideas from the pool of scholarship winners and work with the students to put the essay plans into action to make a difference in local communities.

Written by USC Upstate.