Annual United Community Bank Turkey Day 8K Returns to Spartanburg

Join us for the 19th Annual United Community Bank Turkey Day 8K, a community run/walk on Thanksgiving morning in downtown Spartanburg.

Since 2005, this event has become a tradition that encourages residents and visitors to balance healthy lifestyles with holiday festivities!

The race begins at Spring and Main Streets at 7:30 am at the Love Where You Live Mural. Water & bananas will be available for participants at the finish line.

The registration fee requires a *$15 donation towards active living and healthy eating initiatives in Spartanburg County. Please also bring a healthy canned good donation to benefit TOTAL Ministries.

The 19th Annual United Community Bank Turkey Day 8K is generously sponsored by Motivus CrossFit, Sherman College, Spartanburg Marriot, Stravolo Wealth Management, The Johnson Group, Bragg Waste, Cribbs Catering, DRB Homes, Elliot & Painter, Founders FCU, Hodge & Langley Law Firm, Scott and Rita Revels, Nicole Baker, CPA, Anytime Fitness Boiling Springs, Big Dogs Running Club, Cedar Springs Family Dentistry, Hot Spot, Live Fit Now, Parker Poe, Pivotal IT, Sunnyside Chiropractic, Skyvision Signs, The 530 Group, VCOM, Action Printing, Allegra Printing, The City of Spartanburg, and the Spartanburg Running Club.

Please visit https://www.palspartanburg.org/TD8K for more information.