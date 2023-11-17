Artists Collective | Spartanburg to Host Ongoing Holiday Artisan Market

Artists Collective | Spartanburg will host an ongoing Holiday Artisan Market now through December 23, 2023, featuring locally made art, specially curated for gift giving.

The Market will be open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas day) at the Collective’s Spartanburg location 578 W. Main St.

Works in clay, photography, painting, mixed media, jewelry, glass, and other products of creative expression will be available. In all, 37 Collective members will have their work in the Market. Prices will range from items under $5 to more than $1,000.

Items offered during the two-month market are replenished so there will always be plenty from which to choose, Fedalei adds. “Our artists are well prepared for this event. We have stocked up on some of the items that we believe will be popular this year. We encourage people to visit several times because there will always be something new on the tables.”

Visit artistscollectivespartanburg.org/visit-our-gift-gallery/ for more information.

Written by Artists Collective | Spartanburg.