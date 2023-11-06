BMW XM Label Sets New Record for Hybrid Electric SUVs at Pikes Peak

The first ever BMW XM Label — the company’s most powerful production vehicle to date with 738-horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque on tap — set a new record for hybrid electric SUVs at Pikes Peak in Colorado Springs on September 21, 2023, during an officially certified course run.

Following a previous attempt for the race day record in June during the 101st running of the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, BMW driver Matt Mullins returned to take on the course last month aboard the range-topping BMW XM Label with support from Rhys Millen Racing. Reaching the summit in 10:48:60, Mullins outpaced the previous race day record by nearly a second and a half.

To provide a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into preparing both man and machine for such an extreme challenge, BMW had a camera crew follow Mullins and team during each stage of the endeavor. The result is an emotional two-part short film that exposes the heartbreaking lows of a failed first fun, followed by the exhilarating highs of success atop the mountain. Both parts are available online at the @BMWUSA official YouTube channel.

“Congratulations to Matt Mullins and the entire team behind our inspiring journey to the top of one of the world’s most difficult and historic hill climbs in the unstoppable BMW XM Label,” said Marcus Casey, Chief Marketing Officer, BMW of North America. “Pikes Peak is the ultimate proving ground for elite performers, and we are thrilled to be named fastest hybrid SUV thanks to the world class pairing of an epic vehicle with an equally impressive driver.”

Boasting more than 150 turns at staggering elevations, the uniquely challenging Pikes Peak run starts at 9,390 feet above sea level and finishes at the 14,115-foot summit of America’s Mountain. Pikes Peak’s reputation for difficulty is matched only by its legendary status in the history of motorsport, which dates back more than a century. Since 1916, competitors, race fans, and media from across the globe have converged on the ‘Race to the Clouds’ to experience the best in hill climb competition.

The BMW XM Label exemplifies boldness with its striking design and high-performance pedigree. Under the hood, the driver commands a 738-horsepower hybrid electric drivetrain derived from BMW’s newest endurance racing car, the BMW M Hybrid V8. Channeling power through a turbocharged 8-cylinder internal combustion engine mated to an electric motor, the BMW XM Label delivers rapid acceleration with increased efficiency and minimized emissions. Equally luxurious as it is performance oriented, the cabin is fitted with the finest quality materials like diamond quilted BMW Individual Vintage Merino leather seats set beneath a three-dimensional sculptural prism headliner containing 100 separate LED lights.

Matt Mullins has been a professional driver for over two decades. Having competed in six major racing series in between time spent as a leading stunt driver in Hollywood films, Mullins serves as BMW’s Chief Driving Instructor at the BMW Performance Center in South Carolina. In addition to his day job, Mullins has a track record helping BMW make history. In 2018, he was part of the team that set a pair of Guinness Records when they completed the world’s longest drift at over 230 miles and 8 hours behind the wheel of the F90 BMW M5, while managing to seamlessly refuel mid-drift in synchronized fashion with a custom built F10 BMW M5 fuel car.