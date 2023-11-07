Election Day for the 2023 Municipal Election is Today!

The South Carolina State Election Commission wants to share a few important reminders about voting on Municipal Election Day.

Across the state, 217 elections in 39 counties are being held today. Over 1.2 million voters across the state have an election.

What to Know:

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Time: Polling places are open from 7:00 a.m.- 7:00 p.m. Anyone in line before 7:00p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Location: Your election day polling place. Find your polling place and check your sample ballot at scVOTES.gov or by contacting your local elections office.

Voters will be asked to present a current and valid Photo ID when checking in to vote. Acceptable Photo IDs include:

SC Driver’s License

SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card

SC Voter Registration Card with Photo

Federal Military ID

US Passport

If you still have an absentee ballot:

For the ballot to count, it must be received by the local elections office no later than 7:00 p.m. on November 7.

Be sure to sign the voter’s oath and have the return envelope witnessed before returning the ballot. Make sure the witness is at least 18 years old and provides an address.

Instead of mailing your ballot, consider personally delivering your ballot to ensure it arrives on time. You can also have an authorized returnee return your ballot for you (must complete an authorized returnee form).

Photo ID is required when returning the absentee ballot in person.

You can track your absentee ballot at scVOTES.gov.

For more on voter registration and elections visit scVOTES.gov.