Enjoy Festive Fun While Supporting Equine Therapy

On Sunday, December 10, 2023, Happy Hooves Therapeutic Equestrian Center will be hosting their 20th annual Christmas at the Barn fundraising event at Eden Farms located at 4700 Dacusville Highway, Marietta, SC 29661. The event is from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Guests will enjoy “Reindeer Rides” (the horses are dressed up with red noses, glitter, and antlers!), visits with Santa, a Nativity scene and Christmas music, a Candy Cane Garden, a variety of arts and crafts to make, “Peeplechase” jump course for children, and plenty of photo opportunities!

There will also be lunch items (hot dogs, chips, sodas), home baked goodies, and a horsey themed gift shop as well! All proceeds will go to support Happy Hooves, a 501(c)(3) non-profit Therapeutic Equestrian Center that uses the power of the horse to help children and adults with physical, mental, and emotional challenges.

The event is open to the public. Tickets are $10 each if purchased in advance online at HappyHoovesSC.com or $15 per ticket at the door (cash or credit).

Visit happyhoovessc.com/christmas-at-the-barn-2023.html for more information.