Flat Rock Playhouse Presents “Slowpoke! The True Story of a Tortoise & Hare!”

Join Tori the Tortoise in this Appalachian retelling of Aesop’s “Tortoise & the Hare” as she stands up for her beloved town, Fable Farms, and races a big city hare with even bigger plans.

In this musical for all ages, Tori and her friends, Ruben the Rooster and Bea the Bee, must learn to embrace what makes them unique and the importance of community.

“We were fortunate to attend a table reading of Slowpoke! I laughed the whole time… and took away some valuable lessons,” said a Flat Rock Playhouse supporter. “Can’t wait to bring my family to this creative, happy production!”

Performances take place November 3-5, 2023.

Visit https://www.flatrockplayhouse.org/slowpoke for more information and to purchase tickets.

Written by Flat Rock Playhouse.