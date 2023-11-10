Greenville Open Studios Tour Returns This Weekend!

Now in its 21st year, Greenville Open Studios celebrates the local visual arts community with free studio tours for the public. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, November 11, from 10am to 6pm, and Sunday, November 12, from 12pm to 6pm.

This free, self-guided tour is a unique way to engage with our community’s incredible talent, learn about artistic process and become inspired.

Physical copies of the 2023 tour catalogue will be available at the MAC office at 16 Augusta Street in downtown Greenville, at various retail locations throughout the Greenville area, in the artists’ studios during Open Studios weekend, and was inserted in the November 3 edition of The Greenville Journal.

The catalogue is also available online at app.greenvilleopenstudios.com.

The amazing array of artistic talent in the upstate comes alive this weekend… you don’t want to miss it!

Visit greenvilleopenstudios.com for more information.