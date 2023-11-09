John T. Edge to Host Benefit Gala for Hub City Writers Project on Thursday, November 9th

Join Hub City Writers Project for an evening with John T. Edge, award-winning author, historian, host of True South, and Founding Director of the Southern Foodways Alliance.

The gala will feature hors d’oeuvres by Hub City Hospitality and an open bar. Tickets are $150 per person. All proceeds will benefit the Hub City Writers Project.

The event will be held on November 9 from 5 pm to 7 pm. Visit the Hub City Writers Project website for additional information and to purchase tickets.Location will be sent after ticket purchase. Please direct questions and sponsorship interest to Mia Kilpatrick ([email protected]).

About John T. Edge

John T. Edge has written or edited more than a dozen books, served as culinary curator for the weekend edition of NPR’s All Things Considered, and has been featured on dozens of television shows from CBS Sunday Morning to Iron Chef. He is a contributing editor at Garden & Gun and has served as a columnist for the New York Times and the Oxford American. His magazine and newspaper work has been featured in eleven editions of the Best Food Writing compilation. He has won four James Beard Foundation awards including Beard’s M.F.K. Fisher Distinguished Writing Award in 2012 and 2020.

Edge holds an MA in Southern Studies from the University of Mississippi and an MFA in Creative Nonfiction from Goucher College. His 2017 book, The Potlikker Papers: A Food History of the Modern South, was named a best book of 2017 by NPR, Publisher’s Weekly, and a host of others. Since 2018, he has hosted the television show TrueSouth, which airs on the SEC Network, ESPN, and is available on Hulu.

At the University of Mississippi, he directs the Mississippi Lab, serves as Writer-in-Residence in the Department of Writing and Rhetoric, and serves the Southern Foodways Alliance as the Founding Director. Edge is also developing the Greenfield Farm Writers Residency, set to open in the summer of 2025 at the University of Mississippi, which will pay stipends of 1k per week to writers in the overnight studios. Edge is a distinguished visiting professor in the MFA in Narrative Nonfiction program at the Grady College of the University of Georgia. Edge lives in Oxford, Mississippi, with his wife, Blair Hobbs, a teacher, writer, and painter.

About Hub City Writers Project

Hub City Writers Project is a literary nonprofit organization located in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Comprised of an acclaimed literary book publisher, an independent bookshop, and a literary programmer focused on education and outreach, our mission is cultivating readers and nurturing writers in both the Spartanburg community and throughout the South to foster an inclusive literary arts culture.

Tax-deductible donations help support the publication of extraordinary new and unsung writers from the American South, especially books that don’t fit into the commercial publishing landscape; book prizes that support early career writers; workshops, conferences, and classes aimed at fostering literary community in upstate South Carolina and beyond; access initiatives such as Growing Great Readers, Books at the Bus Stop, and Books as Mirrors, that have put over 30,000 books into schools and libraries county-wide.

