Mast General Store Collecting Gently Used Coats, Jackets, Sweaters, and Blankets Through November

The Mast General Store welcomes Columbia Sportswear’s partnership for this year’s Share the Warmth campaign.

During the month of November, Mast Store is collecting gently used coats, jackets, sweaters, and blankets to share with our neighbors who need them. Columbia has already jumpstarted the coat drive with its own donation.

This is the 18th year that Mast Store has asked its guests and customers to check their closets for coats and jackets “looking” for a new home. “Making the switchover from summer to winter clothing, I always find a jacket or two that is in perfectly good condition, but may not, as Marie Kondo says, ‘spark joy’ as it once did,” said Lisa Cooper, president of Mast Store. “With Share the Warmth, I can release it with gratitude for the warmth it gave me and appreciation for the warmth it will give someone else.”

Might you have an “old favorite jacket” looking for a new home? Mast Store is working with local organizations that will give your old jacket new purpose as someone else’s favorite jacket.

Over the years, Mast Store has found that children and youth sizes, along with larger adult sizes (XXL and larger), are the most difficult ones to come by to meet the needs of local partners.

This is a great cause to share at meetings, on your social media accounts, and with family as colder weather is approaching. Chances are there’s at least one perfectly good jacket hanging around that has warmth to share.

Established in 1938, Columbia is a legend in the outerwear industry with a drive to “make it perfect and then make it better.” From trending styles, like the Bugaboo jacket and Performance Fishing Gear, to cutting edge technologies, like OutDry, Omni-Heat, and TurboDown, Columbia is passionate about the outdoors and makes gear and apparel to keep you outside longer.

If you would like to donate, please make sure your gently used jacket, coat, sweater, or blanket is clean and drop it off at any Mast Store. They will be off to their new homes in time to stave off winter’s chilly winds and frosty snows.