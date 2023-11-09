More Than Forty State Agencies to Participate in State’s Veterans’ Virtual Career Fair

Governor Henry McMaster, the South Carolina Department of Administration (Admin) and the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs (SCDVA) encourage all South Carolina Veterans looking to continue a career of service to take part in the Veterans’ Virtual Career Fair Thursday, Nov. 9, from 10 am to 1 pm.
The virtual career fair, the third dedicated to Veterans, provides an opportunity to explore career opportunities with more than 40 state agencies and institutions of higher education.
“South Carolina has a proud military tradition, and we pride ourselves on being one of the most militarily friendly states in the country,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “By hiring Veterans, we bring their unique skillsets and proven leadership abilities into state government, helping to enhance our ability to serve the people of South Carolina while also providing us another opportunity to express our gratitude for their service.”
Registration for the Veterans’ Virtual Career Fair, which will run from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, is now open. Veterans can register here.
“South Carolina state government is committed to connecting transitioning service members and Veterans to the wide variety of career options available in state government,” said Admin Executive Director Marcia Adams. “South Carolina offers careers with a purpose, and this virtual career fair is a way for Veterans to easily connect directly with agencies in state government that have openings both now and in the future.”
Participating agencies are recruiting for positions in accounting, engineering, finance, grant management, human resources, health care, information technology, maintenance, security/law enforcement and more.
“Employment is one of the critical transition components for the success of Veterans post-military service. A vast majority of Veterans seek secondary careers rather than full retirement, and South Carolina has proven hiring Veterans and transitioning service members to be top priority,” said SCDVA Secretary Todd B. McCaffrey. “The Veterans’ Virtual Career Fair is just one of the many resources Veterans can use to connect to businesses seeking those who served for their leadership, teamwork, discipline and work ethic. We want Veterans to continue to make South Carolina their choice to work and thrive.”
Each agency will have a virtual booth where job seekers can take part in a video chat or set a time to talk directly with a human resources representative about available openings. Some of the more than 40 participating agencies include:
- Aiken Technical College
- Coastal Carolina University
- College of Charleston
- Commission for Minority Affairs
- Commission on Higher Education
- Confederate Relic Room
- Department of Administration
- Department of Children’s Advocacy
- Department of Corrections
- Department of Commerce
- Department of Disabilities and Special Needs
- Department of Health and Environmental Control
- Department of Health and Human Services
- Department of Juvenile Justice
- Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation
- Department of Mental Health
- Department of Motor Vehicles
- Department of Natural Resources
- Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services
- Department of Public Safety Headquarters
- Department of Social Services
- Department of Transportation
- Department of Veterans’ Affairs
- Education Oversight Committee
- Evans Correctional Institution
- Greenville Technical College
- John De La Howe School
- Lander University
- Midlands Technical College
- MUSC University
- Northeastern Technical College – Cheraw Campus
- Patriots Point
- PEBA
- Public Service Commission
- Revenue and Fiscal Affairs
- SC Aeronautics Commission
- SC Educational Television Commission
- SC First Steps
- SC Governor’s School for Arts & Humanities
- SC Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics
- SC Human Affairs Commission
- SC Office of Resilience
- SC Vocational Rehabilitation Department
- South Carolina Department of Agriculture
- South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce
- South Carolina Department of Revenue
- South Carolina Judicial Branch
- South Carolina Office of the State Auditor
- South Carolina Treasurer’s Office
- Spartanburg Community College
- The Citadel
- Tri-County Technical College
- University of South Carolina
The state held the first Veterans’ Virtual Career Fair in May 2021 and more than 330 Veterans took part.
To register and attend the 2023 Veterans’ Virtual Career Fair, visit here.