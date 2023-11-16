ReGenesis Health Care Named 2023 South Carolina Health Center of the Year

ReGenesis Health Care has been selected 2023 Health Center of the Year by the South Carolina Primary Health Care Association.

Over the past five years, ReGenesis Health Care has consistently demonstrated exceptional growth, commitment to health equity and health outcomes, and innovative healthcare practices displaying the center’s unwavering dedication to serving its community and improving healthcare outcomes.

“I’m proud of the entire staff at ReGenesis Health Care for their exemplary work over the past 5 years that led to this significant accomplishment. The recipients of this great work are the patients across our service area in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union Counties. Cheers to better health and always remember My Family, My Doctor, My Choice.” said Marlon Hunter, the President & CEO of ReGenesis Health Care.

ReGenesis Health Care’s growth over the last five years, as evidenced by Uniform Data System (UDS) measures, is truly remarkable. The center’s dedication to expanding access to quality healthcare services is evident in the following data:

Exemplary Growth : 77% increase in patients served from 12,183 in 2018 to 18,995 in 2022.

: 77% increase in patients served from 12,183 in 2018 to 18,995 in 2022. Focus on Health Equity and Health Outcomes : 77% increase in patients living below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines, 57% increase in individuals experiencing homelessness, and improving patient Hemoglobin A1c Control by 222%.

: 77% increase in patients living below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines, 57% increase in individuals experiencing homelessness, and improving patient Hemoglobin A1c Control by 222%. Innovative Healthcare Programs : Free Transportation and Pharmacy Delivery, Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), Substance Use Disorder (SUD), School-Based and Clinical Behavioral Health, and the Agricultural Farm Worker Program.

: Free Transportation and Pharmacy Delivery, Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), Substance Use Disorder (SUD), School-Based and Clinical Behavioral Health, and the Agricultural Farm Worker Program. New Access Points : Union Health Center, Northside Health Center, New Retail Pharmacies, and Mobile Medical Center Services.

: Union Health Center, Northside Health Center, New Retail Pharmacies, and Mobile Medical Center Services. Celebrating 20 Years: ReGenesis Health Care’s 20-year anniversary signifies its enduring commitment and dedication to improving community health and well-being.