Southwest Airlines Expands Service at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport

Southwest Airlines has announced an expansion of its presence at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) with the addition of new nonstop service to Denver International Airport (DEN) beginning June 8, 2024.

The new flights will operate on Saturdays and Sundays and will provide GSP travelers with more convenient and affordable travel options to the Mile High City and beyond. Southwest currently offers daily nonstop service to Atlanta Hartsfield International Airport (ATL) and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) and weekend service to Houston P. Hobby Airport (HOU).

“We are thrilled that Southwest Airlines continues to invest in the Upstate SC region,” said Dave Edwards, President and CEO of the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. “This expansion will provide our community with more choices for their travel needs and allow more visitors to experience our tremendous tourism assets. We believe this demonstrates the airline’s confidence in the strength of our region and the potential for future growth at GSP.”

Southwest Airlines has been a valued partner of GSP since 2011, consistently providing efficient and cost-effective air travel options for area travelers. The addition of nonstop service to Denver expands connectivity to numerous destinations in the western U.S. through Southwest’s vast network from Denver.

The new flights begin June 8, 2024. Tickets can be purchased at southwest.com.