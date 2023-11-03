Spartanburg Little Theatre Presents “Wait Until Dark”

Inside the quaint 1944 Greenwich Village basement apartment of Susan and Sam Hendrix, murder, secret identities, and a switchblade set the stage for this white-knuckle thriller that will leave you sleeping with the lights on.

While Susan’s husband is away on business, a woman is murdered and a mystery begins to unravel, leaving Susan tangled up with a ruthless con man. The climax builds, light becomes dark, and a battle of wits ensues, all leading to this classic thriller’s chilling conclusion.

Performances will take place Nov. 3, 4, 10, 11 at 8:00 pm, and Nov. 5, 11, 12 at 3:00 pm.

Visit spartanburglittletheatre.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

Wait Until Dark is intended for mature audiences and contains strong language, drug references, frightening moments, violence, use of weapons, and moments of complete darkness.