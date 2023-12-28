Adidas Inviting Public to Shop at Greenville Employee Store

Throughout December, Adidas is inviting the public to shop at their Greenville Employee Store’s annual Open House.

The public is invited to shop for adidas products at discounted employee pricing (up to 50% off). Normally accessing the store is by invitation only, but no passes are required for entry from now through the end of the month.

Shoppers can gear up for the holidays and New Year with products like Gazelle in Originals, Z.N.E. in Sportswear, Ultraboost in Running, and so much more.

The employee store is located at 10 Quest Drive, Greenville, SC 29605. The operating hours are 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. EST Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. EST Sunday.