Carolina Structural Systems Establishes First South Carolina Operation in the Upstate; $4.7 Million Investment and 60 New Jobs Expected

Carolina Structural Systems, a manufacturer of structural wood component systems, is establishing its first South Carolina operation in Anderson County.

The $4.7 million investment will create 60 new jobs.

Carolina Structural Systems is a family-owned business that supplies fabricated wood components and engineered wood products for single and multi-family homes, and light commercial projects. The company opened its first facility in Star, North Carolina in 2016. To better serve the Upstate South Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia markets, the company purchased and is expanding a 30,000-square-foot building located at 909 Amity Road in Anderson.

“We are proud of our growth and expansion and particularly proud to have decided to make this expansion in the Upstate,” said Carolina Structural Systems General Manager David Green. “The stable construction industry and healthy workforce have us very excited to be part of this beautiful area. Everyone in South Carolina and, specifically, Anderson has made this decision easy for us.”

Operations will be online by the end of this year.