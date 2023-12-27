Clemson Artist Showcases Woodcut Print in “Art x Climate” Gallery Released by the White House

Clemson University Associate Professor of Art Todd Anderson has garnered national recognition with the inclusion of his exceptional woodcut print of Andrews Glacier in the inaugural Art x Climate gallery released by the White House as part of the Fifth National Climate Assessment.

Anderson’s artwork, a testament to his commitment to environmental awareness, forms a pivotal component of a broader project dedicated to documenting the last remaining glaciers of Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado.

The Last Glacier

In response to the honor of being featured in the project, Anderson expressed his gratitude and commitment to using art as a medium for environmental advocacy.

“I am humbled to have my woodcut print of Andrews Glacier included in the Art x Climate gallery as part of the Fifth National Climate Assessment,” Anderson said. “Art has the power to evoke emotion, attune and drive discussions. The artwork in the ‘Art x Climate’ comes from a larger cross-disciplinary project I worked on with fellow artists Bruce Crownover and Ian van Coller, and the writer Jeff Rennicke.”

He added, “As four creatives, our intent was to document Rocky Mountain National Park’s last seven glaciers and, in our own small ways, help frame the larger climate crisis. It is extremely gratifying to see some of that work extend itself into national conversations.”

The “Art x Climate” initiative aims to amplify the intersection of art and climate change. It recognizes artists like Anderson, who use their creative prowess to convey our world’s pressing environmental issues.

Anderson’s dedication to capturing the essence of Andrews Glacier and its significance in the broader context of climate change has resonated with audiences and experts alike. The selection of his work for the “Art x Climate” gallery underscores the profound impact of art in communicating the urgency of environmental preservation. As the Fifth National Climate Assessment unfolds, Anderson’s woodcut print is a testament to the importance of confronting climate change and preserving our natural wonders for future generations.

Written by Clemson University.