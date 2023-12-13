Converse University Receives ‘Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation’ Donation

Converse University has received $1,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help nourish neighbors experiencing hunger.

The Feeding the Hungry grant supports Converse University by purchasing needed food items and creating nutritional education for students on campus. In addition, these grants support community feeding partners by helping increase access to nutritious food and providing nutrition education to eliminate health risks for those experiencing food insecurity.

Converse University aims to reduce food insecurity through Valkyrie Supply, its basic needs hub located on campus. Valkyrie Supply is a one-stop shop for food and hygiene items for students and is sustained through donations and monetary gifts. Converse University will be able to use this gift from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to purchase food items and support nutritional education for its campus community.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $18.1 million in grants.

For more information, visit www.foodlion.com/pages/food-lion-feeds.