Kringle Holiday Village Returns to Fluor Field Dec. 8-10

Kringle Holiday Village is back for its third rendition at Fluor Field and it promises to be the best one yet! From December 8-10, 2023, experience the joys of the holiday season as Fluor Field and District 356 come alive with shopping, live music, a biergarten, family fun and more!

The Drive and the Rotary Club of Greenville are excited to be partnering for another year of Kringle, bringing GVL together to celebrate the holidays while proceeds from the event go toward Rotary Charities which helps support different community initiatives from Education to Law Enforcement to Veterans and more.

Three days of holiday cheer starts on December 8 with Opening Night which includes the official lighting of Fluor Field, the 500 Club Biergarten, live entertainment on the Main Stage and the opportunity to upgrade to a VIP ticket which grants access to the VIP lounge, complimentary appetizers, unlimited Gluhwein in a commemorative mug, and express bar access!

Nights two and three see Fluor Field come alive at 11 a.m. to shop the local artisan vendors, visit Santa’s Workshop, eat, drink and be merry as you enjoy live entertainment all throughout the park and a special brunch with Santa!

Brunch with Santa

Meet Santa and all his friends in the AFL Champions Club during a 2-hour brunch catered by Drive’s Executive Chef, Sammy Dominguez. Your ticket includes admission to Kringle Holiday Village, a 2-hour buffet starting at 11am, and photos and fun with Santa.

Here’s What’s In-store!

General Admission tickets provide a world of fun for all! Take part in any and all of these fun activities throughout the Fluor Field concourse. District 356 is free and open to the public!

Visits with Santa

Arts and Crafts in Santa’s Workshop

Roving Holiday Characters like Buddy the Elf, Frozen, and more

Magic, Face Painting, Balloon Art

Local Artisan Shops

Holidays Around the World

Delicious Food and Beverage from all of the Fluor Field Concession Stands

Entertainment throughout the day on the Main Stage near the Biergarten

Day three concludes with a spectacular fireworks show as we say goodbye to Kringle and look forward to the rest of the Holiday season!

Visit the Kringle Holiday Village webpage for more information.

Written by the Greenville Drive.