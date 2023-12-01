Mistletoe Market at Mayfair on December 2nd

Mayfair Art Studios, a division of Chapman Cultural Center, is hosting the Mistletoe Market on Saturday, December 2, 2023, from 10 am to 5 pm.

The event will be held on the first floor of Mayfair Art Studios and is free to attend!

In addition to the Mayfair Art Studios Resident Creatives, shop a hand-picked selection of over 20 unique artisans and crafters. The market has everything you need, from gifts and crafts-to local art and so much more!

The Mistletoe Market is a chance for Spartanburg County’s local artists and creative enterprises to sell their work while providing the community access to unique local artwork and gifts. Whether you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind present or want to give the gift of music lessons or a personal photoshoot, the Mistletoe Market is your chance to shop small and support local creatives this holiday season.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/348677834310989 for more information.

Written by Mayfair Art Studios, Chapman Cultural Center.