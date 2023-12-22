Spartanburg City News Podcast Discusses the New Morgan Square Design

On the heels of the recent Spartanburg City Council update on the city’s plan to enhance Morgan Square, the Spartanburg City News Podcast recently sat down with representatives from the design firm responsible for creating the square’s new design, Brenda Diaz-Flores and Darren Meyer with MKSK, to discuss how the design was created and what residents can expect before construction on the new square begins next year.

Development of the Morgan Square plan was guided by a select steering committee of local leaders, downtown stakeholders, and area residents, representing the culmination of nine months of sustained public outreach and engagement. Enhancements envisioned by the plan include permanently pedestrianizing the sections of W Main and Dunbar streets along the square, creating festival streets that will both increase the functional size of Morgan Square and create a cohesive feel across the entire space.

Additionally, an enlarged performance lawn at the square’s eastern end would have adjacent public restrooms and a staffed visitor center, and a new stage orientation would allow upwards of 800 audience members to enjoy performances.

Other highlights include lounging terraces, bench swings, an outdoor dining zone for adjacent restaurants, a 70 percent increase in Morgan Square’s total green space, and potentially a programmable water feature.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.