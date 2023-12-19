Spartanburg Fraternity Names Contest in Honor of Albert Gray Sr. and His Community Involvement

When the brothers of Spartanburg’s graduate chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. wanted someone to be the face of a new event, one name rose to the top of their list: Albert Gray Sr. ’71, Wofford College’s only member of the chapter.

The inaugural Albert W. Gray Oratorical Contest was held Dec. 2 in the Franklin W. Olin Building. Ken Peterson, president of the local chapter, approached Dr. Dwain Pruitt ’95, Wofford’s chief equity officer and vice president for community initiatives, about holding the contest at Wofford and naming it for Gray.

“It was a great way for us to honor Albert Gray and for him to pass on his knowledge and experience to students,” says Peterson, senior director of human resources and chief diversity officer with ScanSource in Greenville. “He played a pivotal role. It wasn’t just about having his name.”

Gray, who grew up in Spartanburg, became Wofford’s first Black student in 1964. His college career was interrupted when he left to serve in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War, but he returned to earn a bachelor’s degree in sociology. He went on to earn an MBA from Clark Atlanta University and had a successful career in business. Gray is a former member of the Wofford College Board of Trustees.

“He talked to the students about the whole idea of overcoming,” Peterson says. “His message was about how things are not always in your control. He didn’t dwell on being the first Black student. He talked about what was in front of him and how he persevered.”

Gray, a two-time president of the chapter, says he was pleased to have a role in launching the contest.

“I’m so thankful,” he says. “I’m just honored they were thinking about me.”

Gray says it’s important for students to be able to speak publicly. The competition gives them a solid foundation.

“You’ve got to be able to express yourself, and you’ve got to start somewhere,” he says. “This is a great thing for the kids to learn.”

The contest was open to students at all public and private high schools in Spartanburg County. Joseph Barrett, a senior at Boiling Springs High School, claimed the top prize — a $1,000 scholarship. Barrett is a participant in iCAN Spartanburg, a near peer mentoring program that started at Wofford. He was mentored by Ethan Montes ’25, a mathematics and Spanish double major from Simpsonville, South Carolina.

