State Officials Confirm 2023 Season’s First Pediatric Flu-related Death in South Carolina

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) have announced that the state has suffered its first pediatric flu-related death of the season.

“Regrettably, we must report the death of a child in the Upstate Region from complications due to the flu. We extend our condolences to the family,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control. “We’ve seen widespread flu activity across the state over the past several weeks, with an increase in both flu cases and hospitalizations. It’s critical that South Carolinians act now to get their flu shots as well as updated vaccines for respiratory illnesses, including COVID and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.”

“With many of us planning and attending indoor gatherings in the coming weeks, among the best gifts we can give our loved ones is to help protect them from the flu and other viruses by getting vaccinated and practicing healthy habits,” Dr. Bell said.

While the flu can circulate any time of year, for surveillance purposes, the season begins Oct. 1.

The best protection against the illness is the flu shot. DHEC and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that everyone 6 months of age and older who is eligible get vaccinated. It takes about two weeks for the body to build up protection after getting the flu vaccine, so it’s important to get vaccinated soon to prevent more illnesses since flu has already spread widely in South Carolina and other states.

The active flu season coincides with ongoing COVID-19 cases and an elevated number of RSV cases. The same preventive methods that protect against COVID-19 also protect against the flu virus: vaccination, masks, frequent handwashing, and staying home or away from others while sick.

The flu vaccine is available from many providers, including DHEC health departments, doctors’ offices, clinics, pharmacies, schools and workplaces. Most insurance companies cover the cost of vaccination. For those who have not received recommended vaccines for the respiratory illnesses, getting multiple vaccines at the same time is safe and effective.

Low or no cost flu vaccines offered at DHEC health department clinics are available by appointment. Call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment or go to scdhec.gov/fluclinics to find the nearest location. DHEC provides a weekly Flu Watch report published each Wednesday at scdhec.gov/flu. For more information about preventing the flu, visit scdhec.gov/flu.