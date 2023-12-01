The Holiday Tradition Returns to Flat Rock Playhouse

A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas kicks off the holiday season with a Flat Rock Playhouse tradition! Bring all your loved ones to this jolly holiday celebration, Playhouse-style!

Join us November 24 – December 21 for a magical Christmas show that will fill your heart with joy and holiday spirit! Get ready to be dazzled by enchanting performances and festive music. This year, we are proud to present our most spectacular Christmas show yet. An all-new show with the same great spirit and quality, A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas is sure to leave you feeling merry and bright!

“We’re so excited for our 7th annual Christmas show at the playhouse. We have an all-new show with fresh and contemporary holiday classics, performed by an impressive cast of Flat Rock favorites, the FlatRock Playhouse Chorus, and Pat’s School of Dance dancers. This show is a holiday love-letter to our community, and we hope you’ll continue your holiday tradition or start a brand new one and join us for some Christmas magic!” – Ethan Andersen, Resident Music Director

A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas is presented by UNC Health Pardee, Postero, Southern Alarm & Security, Andy Oxy, Highland Lake Inn & Resort, and Knox Law

Flat Rock Playhouse’s 2023 Season is supported by Mainstage Series Sponsors Charlotte & Bob Otto, and Season Sponsors Optimum, WHKP, and WTZQ, and North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets are going fast! For a complete lineup with show descriptions and to purchase tickets, visit www.flatrockplayhouse.org.

TICKETS AND SCHEDULE

A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas runs Nov. 24 – Dec. 21. Ticket prices range from $52 / $62 / $72. Student Pricing Available (17 and under). For more ticket information, call the Flat Rock Playhouse Box Office at 828.693.0731 or purchase online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org

Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Hwy, Flat Rock, NC, 28731.