Breeze Airways Announces Service From GSP Airport With Five Destinations

Breeze Airways will begin new service at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) this May, bringing low fares and travel convenience to the Upstate South Carolina region.

“Breeze is thrilled to add Greenville-Spartanburg to our route map, as we connect cities without existing nonstop service,” said Breeze Airways Founder and CEO David Neeleman. With GSP, Breeze will serve 49 cities nationally.”

Breeze will offer nonstop service to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, CA, Bradley International Airport (BDL) in Hartford, CT, Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport (PVD) in Providence, RI, Orlando International Airport (MCO) in Orlando, FL, and Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Tampa, FL. Breeze will be the eighth major airline to serve GSP, and they will inaugurate the airport’s first nonstop service to Los Angeles, Hartford and Providence.

“We applaud Breeze Airway’s decision to launch new service at GSP and particularly their plans to launch the Western Carolina region’s first and only nonstop flights to Los Angeles, Hartford and Providence/Boston. These markets have been among our most requested destinations and GSP is thrilled to make this new service a reality,” said Dave Edwards, President & CEO of Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District. “Our region has experienced a steady increase in the number of people from the Northeast and West Coast who have chosen to live and work in the Carolinas. Breeze’s new service significantly enhances our region’s accessibility, and we are confident that these flights will result in new investment in our business and tourism sectors. Thanks to Breeze, traveling to and from the West Coast and Northeast will be easier than ever before. We welcome Breeze Airways to our family of carriers.”

“Greater accessibility and air service connections benefit tourism, broader economic development, and our local residents’ quality of life,” said Heath Dillard, President and CEO of VisitGreenvilleSC. “These 5 new direct GSP flights from Breeze Airways will propel economic growth and bring intangible benefits that help elevate the Greenville community and the entire Upstate region.”

Breeze will begin service at GSP with twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays starting May 3, 2024, utilizing Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Fares on the new routes start from $49* one-way, if purchased by January 29, for travel by September 3, 2024.

Special Introductory Fares to:

· Los Angeles, CA from $139* one way. Service starting May 24.

· Harford, CT from $69* one way. Service starting May 24.

· Providence, RI from $79*one way. Service starting May 3.

· Orlando, FL from $49* one way. Service starting May 24.

· Tampa, FL from $49* one way. Service starting May 10.

Visit www.flybreeze.com for more information.

* Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation. Promotion must be purchased by January 29, 2024 (11:59 pm ET), for travel through September 3, 2024. Price displayed includes taxes and government fees. Fare prices, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change without notice. Any changes or modifications to qualifying promotional.