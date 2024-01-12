City Council Members, Municipal Court Judge Sworn in During First City Council Meeting of 2024

City Council members Meghan Smith, Rob Rain, and Ruth Littlejohn were sworn in for new terms representing districts 1, 2, and 3 respectively at Council’s first meeting of 2024.

Council members Meghan Smith and Rob Rain were both sworn in for their second terms on City Council, each having been first elected to their seats in 2019. Council member Ruth Littlejohn was sworn in for her second full term as well, but began her tenure on Council in 2018 after winning a special election to finish the term of Rep. Rosalyn Henderson-Myers, who resigned from City Council after winning election to the South Carolina House of Representatives.

The City of Spartanburg also welcomed a new Municipal Judge, swearing in the Hon. Jacqueline A. Moss to the position. Judge Moss comes to the City’s Municipal Court from Spartanburg County, where she previously served as a Magistrate Judge, presiding in Spartanburg County Bond Court. Judge Moss is a graduate of Howard University School of Law.

For more from the recent Spartanburg City Council meeting, see the full video at this link.

Written by the City of Spartanburg.