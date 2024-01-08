Converse Mourns the Passing of Dr. Jeffrey Poelvoorde

Dr. Jeffrey J. Poelvoorde passed away on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. The funeral service was held on December 28, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Dr. Poelvoorde served at Converse for 36 years, joining the History and Politics faculty in 1986. He coordinated internships for Politics majors and was an advisor for Converse’s Pre-Law students. Dr. Poelvoorde served as the Faculty Advisor for the College Republicans, STAND (devoted to ending the genocide in Darfur), and MASC (Manga, Anime, and Science Fiction at Converse).

In 2000, Dr. Poelvoorde received the Kathryne Amelia Brown Award for Excellence in Teaching. Dr. Poelvoorde’s passion for both teaching and studying American history made a tremendous impression on many Converse students over the years.

Dr. Poelvoorde had a talent for keeping his students engaged with various special topics courses ranging from Shakespeare, science fiction, Don Quixote and J.R.R. Tolkien, to War and Peace, American musicals, and Harry Potter.

His popular course, “The Politics of Harry Potter,” was featured in a GoUpstate.com story. Dr. Poelvoorde told GoUpstate that in his many years of teaching, he never had a class read with such enthusiasm and engagement as this one did.

Dr. Poelvoorde was a contract speech writer for the Secretaries of Defense under Presidents Ronald Reagan and George Bush, a staff associate at the George Marshall Institute, executive board member of the South Carolina Humanities Council, President of the Westgate Training and Consultation Network, and served as President of the South Carolina Chapter of the National Association of Scholars.

Active in many Jewish communities as a scholar and community leader, Dr. Poelvoorde lectured about and taught courses on both Jewish and political topics in local and regional churches and synagogues. He led a weekly seminar on Alexis deTocqueville’s Democracy in America for adult members of the Jewish community in Charlotte, NC.

Dr. Poelvoorde was a featured lecturer at Princeton University’s James Madison Center seminars on the Constitution and Constitutional Development.

When Dr. Poelvoorde retired from Converse in 2022, University President Boone J. Hopkins reminisced about co-teaching a January term course about Alexander Hamilton with him. “Believe it or not, I was the setup guy, and he landed all the punch lines in the class,” Hopkins said. “To hear him speak of the first and second Continental Congress was like hearing a kid recount all the friends who showed up for his seventh birthday party. Dr. Poelvoorde’s passion for teaching and learning American history made a tremendous impression on so many.”

