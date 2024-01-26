Discussing the History of Spartanburg City Hall on the Spartanburg City News Podcast

First opening its doors in April of 1961, Spartanburg City Hall will soon be no more, making way for the construction of a new joint municipal government facility to be shared by the City of Spartanburg and Spartanburg County.

As the city says its final farewells to the current City Hall—likely the last building to ever carry the name—Dr. Phillip Stone, Archivist at Wofford College and Brad Steinecke, Assistant Director of Local History at Spartanburg County Public Libraries join the podcast to discuss the history of that building and the various facilities the City of Spartanburg has used to do the local public’s business over the years.

Written by the City of Spartanburg.