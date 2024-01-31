Do Your Teens Need Some Excitement Next Summer? Sign Them Up for Camp Wildwood

Do you have a teenager who needs something exciting to do next summer? Are they on the cellphone too much and need to get outdoors?

Sign them up for Camp Wildwood, South Carolina’s conservation leadership camp.

Registration for Camp Wildwood opened Nov. 1. Register now by visiting https://www.campwildwoodsc.com.

The 2024 session of Camp Wildwood is set for June 16-22 at Kings Mountain State Park in York County. Camp Wildwood is for rising 10th, 11th and 12th graders, and its purpose is to help train the next generation of conservation leaders in South Carolina. Camp Wildwood is $250 per week—one of the least expensive camps in the state—and some scholarships are available.

Camp Wildwood gives participants a basic introduction to South Carolina’s wildlife and natural resources and provides an understanding of, and commitment to, the wise use and management of those resources. Camp Wildwood provides youth with the opportunity to grow in self-confidence and to develop initiative and leadership skills in a challenging yet supportive environment.

Camp Wildwood activities include instruction in fisheries, forestry, firearm safety, orienteering, first aid and wildlife. Campers take classes at Camp Wildwood in wildlife, hunter education, fisheries and forestry. The hands-on classes are conducted outdoors by professional natural resources staff members.

A number of other traditional camp activities, such as swimming, kickball, volleyball, fishing, and nightly dances, are also part of the camp experience.

Camp Wildwood is made possible through the generous support of Garden Club of South Carolina, Harry Hampton Wildlife Fund, South Carolina Wildlife Federation and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

For more information about Camp Wildwood, visit https://www.campwildwoodsc.com or e-mail [email protected].

Written by Camp Wildwood.