Flame Spray North America Expands Operations in the Upstate; $2.5 Million Investment and 40 New Jobs Expected

Flame Spray North America, a thermal spray coatings manufacturer, has announced it is expanding its operations in Laurens County. The company’s $2.5 million investment will create 40 new jobs.

Part of Flame Spray S.p.A., Flame Spray North America offers a complete portfolio of thermal spray coating and heat treatment services. The company’s only North American facility, located at 576 International Blvd. in Fountain Inn, primarily aims to serve the industrial gas turbine and aerospace markets.

The expansion includes the addition of advanced thermal spray coating technologies available for servicing industrial gas turbine components and technological improvements for the current facility.

“Flame Spray North America is thrilled to continue to grow in Laurens County, South Carolina,” said Flame Spray North America President and CEO Marco Prosperini. “We appreciate the support of Laurens County and South Carolina and are deeply grateful for the dedication of our employees and the commitment of our customers.”

Operations are already online. Individuals interested in joining the Flame Spray North America team should contact the company’s Human Resources Department.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.