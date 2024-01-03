Get A Head Start On Your New Year’s Resolutions!

With 2024 here, many of us will be making New Year’s resolutions to be healthier. Here are five tips to help you reach your goal!

1. Physical Activity

Be physically active for 30 minutes most days of the week. Break this up into three 10-minute sessions if you can’t do it all at once! Healthy activity may include sports, yoga, running, and walking, among other activities you enjoy. Not only will regular physical activity exercise your body, it’s also good for your mental health!

2. Healthy Eating

Eat a well-balanced diet with lots of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. When planning meals, look for recipes that are low in saturated fat and cholesterol, and moderate your sugar, salt, and fat intake. Lowering the amount of saturated fat you eat has both short-term and long-term benefits, as it can reduce your risk of cancer.

3. Good Hydration

The human body is made up of over seventy percent water, so make sure to drink plenty of H2O throughout the day to stay hydrated. Hydration affects many of the body’s functions, such as digestion, the immune system, and even your mood!

4. Sleep!

Getting adequate amounts of sleep is a key part of a healthy lifestyle. Not only does a full night’s rest boost your mood, it also curbs inflammation and lowers stress, which directly improves cardiovascular health.

5. Pursue Your Passions

Pursuing what you love is great for your mental health. Set aside time to do an art project, build something, or play an instrument! If you’ve always wanted to know how to do something, take a class! Pursuing your passions can take the form of a hobby or can be more serious; either way, it can boost your self-esteem and reduce stress.