Help is Available for the Homeless as Spartanburg Temperatures Dip

Spartanburg Rescue Mission is the largest homeless shelter in Spartanburg and is dedicated to providing short-term emergency care for those most in need in Spartanburg County. Miracle Hill Rescue Mission in Spartanburg provides food, shelter, discipleship, counseling, and assistance in finding work and housing. It also offers a free medical clinic providing vision, dental, and medical exams for guests and the surrounding community.

They currently have space open for individuals who need to escape the cold. They have space not only in their temporary cold weather shelters, but also beds. Nolan Blair of WYFF Greenville visited the facility in 2018 to report on how the organization is helping those in need.

These individuals are not looking for name-brand clothing or gourmet meals. Rather, they are looking for something to shield them from the cold or heat and anything to satisfy the aching pains of hunger. You can help meet these basic needs by collecting and donating items. Your generosity will help Spartanburg Rescue Mission minister to thousands of people by providing basic necessities such as soap, toothpaste, shampoo, and more.

When you give to Miracle Hill you are providing shelter, food, and care to hundreds of children and adults every day. Please visit MiracleHill.org for additional information on how to help.

If you wish to collect items for a specific shelter, they request that prior to beginning your donation drive you contact the shelter to determine the most current needs. Contact information for the Spartanburg shelter can be found below.

Spartanburg Rescue Mission: 189 N. Forest St. Spartanburg, 29301 – 864.583.1628