Hub City Bookshop to Host Reading and Signing With Author Kathryn Smith

Calling Gilded Age history lovers! Join Hub City Bookshop at 6:00 pm on Thursday, January 11, in welcoming author Kathryn Smith.

Smith will be taking attendees on yet another tour of Prohibition Era South in her newest book, Methodists and Moonshiners. This book is filled with history, fun facts, and even a few recipes to try out.

For example, did you know George Washington drank his way through the South in 1791 and ran one of the country’s biggest distilleries after his presidency? Or that Methodists were even keener about drying up America than Baptists were?

In Methodists and Moonshiners: Another Prohibition Expedition Through the South…with Cocktail Recipes, you’ll learn about the notorious murder at Atlanta’s Georgian Terrace Hotel, the peculiar story of Chang and Eng, the original Siamese Twins, who share a hometown with actor Andy Griffith, and the former enslaved man who taught Jack Daniel to make whiskey.

In this companion volume to Baptists and Bootleggers, you’ll go to bars, distilleries, speakeasies, museums, and cemeteries and can sample vintage and modern cocktails from the comfort of home. History has never been so much fun!

Let Hub City Bookshop know you are coming or get a copy of the book at https://www.hubcity.org/events/474/kathryn-smith-methodists-and-moonshiners-reading-and-signing!

Written by Hub City Bookshop.