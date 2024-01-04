Inspiration for a Healthy New Year

Make 2024 your healthiest year yet! Find ways to boost your health, fitness, and well-being, and be an inspiration to others!
What’s the secret to making a good New Year’s Resolution? Make sure it’s achievable. While resolutions should be challenging, they should also be realistic. Instead of resolving to completely change your diet, promise yourself you’ll eat more fruits and vegetables everyday or that you’ll cut down on fried food. Instead of trying to learn a new language fluently, just promise yourself you’ll start learning one. Take small steps. Don’t get discouraged. And stick to those resolutions!
Learn how you can live a safer and healthier life:
- Find health resources to help you achieve your New Year’s goals.
- Protect yourself from injury or disease by wearing a helmet, sunscreen, or insect repellent when necessary.
- Make an appointment for a check-up, vaccination, or screening.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water to prevent the spread of infection and illness. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Learn health tips that take 5 minutes or less.
Healthy You
- Make healthy food choices. Grab a healthy snack such as fruit, nuts, or low-fat cheese.
- Be active to improve overall health. Try simple things such as taking the stairs instead of the elevator. Be active for at least 2½ hours a week. Children and adolescents should get at least 1 hour of physical activity each day.
- Be smokefree. If you are ready to quit, call 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) or 1-855-DÉJELO-YA (1-855-335-3569 for Spanish speakers) for free resources, including free quit coaching, a free quit plan, free educational materials, and referrals to other resources where you live. Need inspiration? Check out these videos from the Tips From Former Smokers campaign.
- Get enough sleep. Remember that sleep is a necessity, not a luxury.
- If you don’t already have insurance, get coverage at the Health Insurance Marketplace.
Healthy Family
- Learn how to be healthy before, during, and after pregnancy.
- Reduce auto-related injuries by using seat belts, child safety seats, and booster seats that are appropriate for your child’s age and weight.
- Learn positive parenting tips to keep teens safe on the road.
- Develop and enforce rules about acceptable and safe behaviors using electronic media.
- Lower the risk of foodborne illness as you prepare meals for your family.
- Gather and share family health history.
- Get pets vaccinated and keep pets healthy.