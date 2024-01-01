Kick Off the New Year With a First Day Hike at a State Park Near You

Make a New Year’s resolution to your health and happiness by kicking off 2024 with an invigorating First Day Hike at a state park near you.

On January 1, all fifty states will participate in the annual national event that encourages everyone to celebrate the New Year with a guided outdoor exploration.

“First Day Hikes offer families the opportunity to rejuvenate and reconnect with nature on guided outdoor adventures,” National Association of State Park Directors President Domenic Bravo said. “There are shorter options for families with young children, to longer treks for adventure seekers. State parks offer stunning views, unique cultural and historical experiences, and wintering wildlife for everyone to enjoy.”

Through the event, park rangers, naturalists, and volunteers will share their knowledge of each state’s unique natural and cultural features. Visit the America’s State Parks website for more details about hikes in state parks around the country. Hikers are encouraged to share their adventures on social media with #FirstDayHikes.

First Day Hikes originated more than 25 years ago at the Blue Hills Reservation – a state park in Milton, Massachusetts. Last year, more than 55,000 people participated on guided hikes that covered over 133,000 miles (214,042 km) on 1,100 hikes across the country.

Hiking Safety

Hiking during the winter can be fun, as long as you follow cold-weather tips provided by the American Hiking Society. Just a few simple essentials include dressing in layers, wearing a hat and appropriate footwear or raingear, and carrying food and water. Sunscreen and sunglasses may be necessary to prevent sunburn from the glare off of snow.