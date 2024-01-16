Passion for Nursing at Spartanburg Regional Passes Down Through Generations

Tyler Rogers grew up experiencing nursing through the hard work, dedication and compassion that her mother gave to her patients.

Her mother Theresa Rogers’ 35 years in nursing led her to her current role as nurse manager in endoscopy for the Spartanburg Regional Outpatient Center and the Mary Black Campus.

And now Theresa gets to share her passion for nursing and hands-on patient care with her daughter who has also found a career in nursing. Being in and around the hospital has just always felt like home to Tyler so becoming a nurse herself became a natural fit, she said.

At Spartanburg Regional, several mother-daughter duos work together and bond over a shared love for nursing. These unique familial relationships among colleagues amplify all the ways in which Spartanburg Regional offers opportunity, community, and support to its nursing programs.

“When I found out she wanted to do nursing, my heart just burst with joy,” Theresa said about her daughter. “I could not believe she wanted to do what I do. That was just an awesome blessing, and I was so happy and proud.”

Tyler, 32, said that after graduating with a biology degree from Lander University she was initially interested in becoming a doctor but later decided that her love was with patient engagement, so she pursued nursing. She ended up loving nursing school at the University of South Carolina Upstate, which was the same school her mother had graduated from.

“I felt like nursing was more hands-on and you’re working with the patient all the time, so you understand what’s going on with the patient by seeing them and seeing their outcomes each day,” Tyler said.

And going from nursing school to working at Spartanburg Medical Center was an easy transition since she had already spent so much time in the hospital with her mother.

“The experience of being in the hospital, it’s second nature to me, it’s like a second home for me,” Tyler said.

Tyler works as a nurse in the cardiovascular recovery unit, seeing mostly open-heart surgery patients, so she does not cross paths with her mother very often, but the two always have stories to share over dinner or whenever they are together outside of the hospital.

Given the generational gap, they often reflect on how different nursing is now compared to the days when Theresa was closer to her daughter’s age. Topics of discussion have included the different ink colors to differentiate between the nurse’s first, second, and third shift chart documentation compared to everything being done electronically now. Back then nurses worked 8-hour shifts and now most nurses work 12-hour shifts. The nurses now wear different styles and colored scrubs compared to only wearing white uniforms during Theresa’s generation, she said.

“Yes, even though many things have changed and evolved over the years, we speak each other’s language,” Theresa said.

Both mother and daughter have loved the patient focus of being a nurse and the ongoing training and education they receive in a healthcare system that values advancement in health and clinical innovations.

“It is hands-on. You are right there at the bedside, making a difference for the patients and families. That is the part that I love and enjoy passing on to Tyler,” Theresa said.

To learn more about nursing careers at Spartanburg Regional, go to SpartanburgRegional.com/Nursing.

Written by the Discover Health blog, Spartanburg Regional.