Restaurant Week South Carolina Continues Through Jan. 21st

The return of Restaurant Week Spartanburg is upon us, with special dining opportunities across Spartanburg available through Jan. 21, 2024.

Restaurant Week is an excellent time for diners to connect to new restaurants or to revisit a favorite you haven’t been to in a while.

Participating restaurants will include Blue Moon Bodega, Blue Moon Specialty Foods, Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery, Cribbs Kitchen, Delaney’s Irish Pub, FR8yard, Heirloom – A Milltown Eatery, Level 10, Prime Restaurant & Whiskey Lounge, Rockers Brewing Company, and Willy Taco.

Visit restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com/city/spartanburg/ for additional information and updates.