Spartanburg City Council Approves Juneteenth Holiday in Final Meeting Held at City Hall

When Spartanburg City Hall first opened its doors in April of 1961, the building included segregated restrooms and jail facilities, and the city was more than two decades away from swearing in its first black city council member.

In their last meeting in that space, Spartanburg City Council voted unanimously to add Juneteenth to the City of Spartanburg’s list of official holidays.

First recognized as a federal holiday in 2021, Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 and is the oldest holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Originating in Galveston, Texas, the holiday marks the date in 1865 when Major General Gordon Granger ordered the final enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation in Texas. The addition brings the total number of Spartanburg’s officially recognized holidays for City employees up to 12, in line with many peer organizations according to City Manager Chris Story.

Also at the meeting, council approved pay increases for the City Manager and City Attorney. In line with a organization-wide salary and compensation study completed last year, the City Manager’s annual salary was increased from $176,384 to $200,000, and the City Attorney’s annual salary was increased from $135,383 to $166,293.

In other business, Council heard an update from Finance Director, Dennis Locke on the city’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report. The goal of the required annual independent audit is to provide reasonable assurance that the city’s financial statements for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023 are free of misstatements. The independent auditor concluded that the city should receive an unmodified opinion, the best possible rendering under such auditing standards.

For more from the Spartanburg City Council meeting, see the full video at this link.

Written by the City of Spartanburg.