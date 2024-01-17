Wofford College Celebrates Professors Placed on All-SoCon Faculty and Staff Team

Wofford College’s Dr. John Lefebvre, professor of psychology, and Tammie Burgess, assistant registrar, have been recognized with a place on the 2023-24 Southern Conference’s All-SoCon Faculty and Staff Team for their dedication to the college community and Spartanburg. They will be honored at halftime of the men’s basketball game against UNC Greensboro on Feb. 17.

Each year, the athletics conference recognizes faculty and staff from its member institutions for service to campuses and communities.

Trained as a clinical psychologist, Lefebvre’s teaching and research focus on topics related to physical and mental health. In 2010, he was awarded Wofford’s Roger Milliken Award for Excellence in Teaching Science. His research has concentrated on the experience of pain, especially the influence of personality, worry and memory. Recently, his research has focused on improving student well-being through a variety of approaches, including the Resilience Project. In 2022, his collaborative work on student well-being was highlighted by the NPR Podcast “Academic Minute.” Lefebvre also has served as a leader on campus, directing the college’s implementation of its strategic plan, and he co-chaired the college’s development of Experience Wofford.

Burgess started as the secretary to the registrar in 1988 and has worked in the Registrar’s Office for her entire career at Wofford. Promoted to her current position in 2009, she finds satisfaction in helping students and alumni and serving as an academic advisor to transfer students, many of whom are student-athletes. She has a fantastic memory and can recall details about a student’s time at Wofford years after they graduated. Burgess also enjoys working with the faculty and staff and has built many lasting friendships over the past 35 years. When she is not taking care of Wofford, she enjoys quilting, gardening, participating in her church and spending as much time with her granddaughters as possible.

While the selections were left up to each institution’s discretion, the recipients all shared the common characteristics of demonstrated service to the institution and contributions to campus life and the local community. Faculty members selected have demonstrated strong contributions to teaching, research and/or service, while staff members are being recognized for bringing out the best in others and creating conditions for success.

Read more about the 2023-24 All-SoCon Faculty and Staff Team.