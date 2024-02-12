BMW “Talkin’ Like Walken” During This Year’s Super Bowl

BMW returned to the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11, 2024, with a new 60-second advertisement for the all-new generation of the iconic BMW 5 Series, highlighted by the first-ever, 100%-electric BMW i5.

The star-studded commercial entitled “Talkin’ Like Walken,” also featured another icon — Hollywood icon Christopher Walken — along with actress Ashley Park (Emily in Paris, Beef, Joy Ride), and GRAMMY® Award Winning global superstar and Super Bowl LVIII halftime performer, USHER.

The 60-second spot played off of Walken’s instantly recognizable voice and signature speech cadence, following the actor throughout a typical day as he encounters a never-ending stream of imitators – from his hotel valet, his tailor, makeup artist, and even his drive-through barista. Initially confused by the mimics, Walken grows increasingly frustrated. The spot culminates in a chance encounter with USHER, with Walken asking: “Don’t you got somewhere to be?”

“I really enjoyed working with BMW, they are a wonderful company and electric cars are important,” said Walken. “I look forward to sharing the work we did together.”

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to perform at the Super Bowl and so great to work with BMW,” said USHER. “Making the commercial was a cool experience, and I hope you all enjoy it.”

BMW’s lead U.S. creative agency, Goodby Silverstein & Partners (GS&P), created the comical campaign. It was directed by two-time Academy Award–nominated director Bryan Buckley, who is acclaimed for his work on close to 70 Super Bowl commercials. Famed cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema (Oppenheimer and Interstellar) directed the photography.

“When you think about the perfect Super Bowl ad, you quickly realize that there’s a recipe for success,” said Marcus Casey, Chief Marketing Officer, BMW of North America. “Not that it’s easy, but if you start with an exciting new product, an A-List Hollywood star, a great script, and a talented team, and add to that mix, the multitalented Ashley Park, and a global superstar such as USHER, you have the makings of a hilarious, memorable spot.”

In the lead-up to the big game, BMW released two teasers for the spot. The first, “Agent,” poked fun at the tradition of Super Bowl ad teasers with Walken quizzically asking his agent, “So it’s an ad for an ad?” A second, follow-up teaser titled “Singing” featured Walken driving the electric BMW i5 while listening to USHER’s hit song, “Yeah!”, foreshadowing the singer’s surprise appearance.

“Christopher Walken is iconic, as is the 5 Series. It’s one icon working with another, creating a synergy of two legendary figures. You wait your whole life to make a campaign like this,” added Rich Silverstein, Co-Chairman and Co-Founder of GS&P. “The reality is everyone has a Walken impression. But there’s only one original.”

The campaign also involved social media extensions including a TikTok activation which challenges creators to give their own spin on a Walken impression to get all of social media #TalkinlikeWalken.

The BMW 5 Series.

More dynamic than ever, the all-new eighth generation BMW 5 Series is available for the first time with a fully electric drivetrain as the BMW i5. In addition to its sporty, elegant design, and signature BMW driving dynamics, the new BMW 5 Series features a wealth of digital

innovations and technological advances including the newest iteration of BMW’s “Highway Assistant” which enables attentive hands-free driving at speeds up to 85 mph where conditions and speed limits allow. Starting at $57,900, the all-new BMW 5 Series is available now at BMW dealers nationwide.